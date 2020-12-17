iPhone XS trade in value: How much cash can you get?

It might feel like it was just yesterday that Apple launched the iPhone XS, but is it already time to check its trade in value? Regardless of which phone you’re looking to upgrade to, you might be curious to know what your iPhone XS or XS Max is worth. Well, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s how to get the most cash for your phone…

How much is your iPhone XS worth?

The iPhone XS is worth between $201 and $324, depending on whether you trade in the Max model, the storage size, its condition, and whether or not you will take store credit.

How to check your iPhone XS’s trade-in value

Compared to the rest of the iPhone lineup, iPhone XS is a pretty modern device. Thanks to that, you’d be surprised just how well it has held on to its value. You’re almost certainly going to get a pretty penny for that iPhone XS or XS Max, and depending on how much work you’re willing to put in, you might be able to get closer to your original purchase price than you might think.

The easiest way to find out how much your iPhone XS or XS Max is worth and get cash fast is to check the prices a wide variety of companies are willing to offer you for your old device. Here’s a quick list of trade in sites that are willing pay you for your device right now. Keep in mind that all these sites have prices that are constantly changing — today’s premium offers might be tomorrow’s paltry leftovers.

There are many sites that will offer you cash or trade in credit for your device, and you can check them all out below.

If you’re asking us where we think you should trade in your iPhone XS, we’d shamelessly recommend our own trade-in partner, MyPhones Unlimited. You can use our very own trade in portal to trade in your iPhone XS or XS Max through them, and every trade you make helps support everything that we do here at .

Latest iPhone XS trade-in values for December 2020

Every month, we go through some of the top trade-in sites to find some of the best deals. Here are some of the top trade-in values for iPhone XS and XS Max for December 2020:

Top iPhone XS trade in values

MyPhones via : $240 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)

cash (64GB, unlocked, good) MyPhones via $275 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)

cash (256GB, unlocked, good) Apple Trade-In: $300 Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good)

Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good) Gazelle: $201 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)

cash (64GB, unlocked, good) Best Buy: $215 (64GB, carrier model, good)

(64GB, carrier model, good) Decluttr: $286 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)

cash (64GB, unlocked, good) Decluttr: $324 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)

Special deals and trade-in coupon codes for readers

For a limited time, get 10% extra through Decluttr w/ code (valid til 1/31/21)

Learn more

If you’re more interested in prioritizing maximum trade trade value rather than speed and ease, you might want to consider selling your device yourself. eBay has a great tool for finding trending prices for used devices, and other services like Swappa, Letgo, or Craigslist can be great places to sell your device as well.

Be sure to learn more about how to trade in your iPhone XS in our full ultimate guide.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: