iPhone can now notify you whether you are listening to music too loud and hurting your ears, here’s how

Your iPhone can now warn you with a notification about loud music you might be listening for long enough to affect your hearing with the new Hearing Safety feature added with the latest iOS update.

The Hearing Safety feature notifies users when they exceed the 7-day limit set by the World Health Organisation and also lowers down the volume.

Wondering how the feature works and how to use it with your iPhone? Read on.

7-day limit notifications: Explained

Based on the safety listening guidelines set by WHO, audio is measured for 7 days and the limits are decided based on the listening time and loudness. The louder the music, lower the interval of time one can listen to music within the safety limit.

How to enable Hearing Safety feature on your iPhone

First, make sure to update your iPhone to the latest version of iOS and then proceed with the steps below.

1. Open Settings on your iPhone



2. Select Sounds & Haptics



3. Under this, select Hearing Safety option



4. Then tap on the toggle in front of Headphone Notifications

