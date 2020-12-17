Instagram Model UNDER FIRE For Leaking Twerk Video w/ 6 Yr Old Son!!

A popular Instagram model is coming under fire, for releasing a “twerk video” which includes her 6 year old son. The video has since gone viral, and has been viewed by more than 5,000,000 people.

HERE IS THE VIDEO – WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT

In the video, the mom and son dance to Christmas Carols, but the mom is wearing a very sexy outfit -which included red thong bikini underwear.

Then at one point in the video, the mom turns around and started twerking for the camera. The 6 year old boy cheered on his mama’s dancing, and pointed at her.

When the video first hit Twitter, hundreds of angry commentators threatened to show the video to police. They claimed that they were going to notify authorities of the mom’s potentially inappropriate behavior in front of her son.

