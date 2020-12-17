Indian Call-Center Plot Fooled Americans Into Paying Over $14 Million

The call center employees sent countless links to pornographic websites to people across the United States, the police said. When the links were clicked, the users’ computer systems would be bugged. The scammers would then direct the users to buy iTunes gift cards or charge them up to $700 each to debug the computers, according to the police.

The authorities have carried out raids across India and arrested hundreds of people, from boiler rooms in New Delhi, a hub of the global call-center industry, to the suburbs of Mumbai, where cons impersonating Internal Revenue Service officials have demanded payments to cover back taxes.

When the police arrived at the call center in West Delhi on Wednesday, they said, they soon realized that it was one of the biggest operations they had seen in recent months.

The scammers were trained to speak with American accents and told to read from a vetted script, the police said. One officer investigating the case said that those involved were adept at making people quickly succumb to their demands and were rewarded with extra cash.

Investigators said that the leader of the call center, an Indian man based in Dubai, had also been involved in a similar previous case but had fled the United Arab Emirates before he could be detained. They said that he had paid those working at the call center $400 to $500 a month and that many of his employees were teenagers.

Rakshit Tandon, a cybersecurity expert, said that Indian scammers hardly worked in isolation, and that in each case investigators typically found a sleeper partner, either in the country where the victims live or in places where data can be leaked from other parts of the world.

As India plunges into an economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Mr. Tandon said it was likely that more call-center crimes will be reported in the coming months, with a huge surge in unemployment and few jobs for educated young people.