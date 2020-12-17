IG Star Jocelyn Cano (13M Followers) Dies From BUTT SURGERY!! (Graphic Pic)

One of the most popular Instagram models in the world – Joselyn Cano, also known as the Mexican Kim Kardashian, appears to be dead, after new reports about the 29-year-old Instagram are circulating on the web, has learned.

Reports regarding the influencer’s death first started doing the rounds after fellow Instagram model Lira Mercer tweeted about Cano’s passing, claiming that she died in Colombia during a cosmetic surgery procedure.

Here are some images of the “deceased” beauty:

Joselyn, 29, rose to social media fame on Instagram and OnlyFans by creating original content and has nearly 13 million followers on Instagram. She resided in Newport Beach, California, and studied Microbiology at San Diego State University, according to her LinkedIn profile. Cano is also known as “the Mexican Kim Kardashian” owing to her Kardashian-esque physique.

More reports came out later, which claimed that the social media personality died on Dec. 7. According to those reports, Jocelyn died due to complications suffered during a butt-lift surgery.

She last updated her page with a photo of herself in a bikini on Dec. 6.

Then her death appeared tp be confirmed. Someone posted a picture which they claim was taken at her funeral. The image shows a woman laying in a casket, with a huge bikini pic of Joselyn next to it. They also sent a photo purportedly on the funeral program: