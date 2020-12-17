iFixit Starts Tearing Down AirPods Max

iFixit today began disassembling Apple’s new AirPods Max headphones for one of its traditional device teardowns, with the aim of determining whether the ‌AirPods Max‌ are repairable to any degree or an “e-waste disaster.” The teardown is in progress and will be updated over the course of the next few days.



This is an early, partial disassembly that also includes a quick x-ray look inside the headphones. The x-ray view provides a glimpse at the battery cell in each ear cup, dual-ring speaker driver magnets, alignment magnets, brackets for microphones, and more.

iFixit did not find it easy to get into the ‌AirPods Max‌ and there was quite a bit of glue involved. There are two logic boards inside riddled with chips, which iFixit plans to identify later in more detail.



So far, there are no other details available on the ‌AirPods Max‌ as the teardown is ongoing, but iFixit says that it will be updated over the coming days and there’s “lots more to come” including some surprises for headphone fans.