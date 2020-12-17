Ian McKellen Says He Feels “Euphoric” After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine

Sir Ian McKellen received his first dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine at Queen Mary University Hospital in London on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

“It’s a very special day, I feel euphoric,” the 81-year-old actor said. “I would have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone. I feel very lucky to have had the vaccine.”

The Lord of the Rings star was vaccinated on camera and spoke to ITV News about the experience, praising the U.K.’s National Health Service.

“Next time I come, well no, well six days after next time I come, I’m going to give them all a big hug. Is that allowed? I don’t know,” McKellen said. “That’s been one of the real bonuses of all this, isn’t it? To watch and see what works in this country and what doesn’t work. And it seems to me the NHS is right at the top of the list of the institutions that do work.”