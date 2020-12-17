Hundreds of Religious Leaders Call for End to L.G.B.T.Q. Conversion Therapy

In a show of unity aimed at fighting for the rights of L.G.B.T.Q. people, more than 370 international spiritual leaders have signed a declaration demanding a global ban on disputed conversion therapy.

The declaration also asked that nations find a way to end the criminalization of people based on their sexual orientation or gender identity. It also called for an end to violence against L.G.B.T.Q. people.

The pledge was signed by religious leaders from more than 35 countries. It was led by the Global Interfaith Commission on LGBT+ Lives initiative, in a bid “to affirm the sanctity of life and dignity of all.”

“We recognize that certain religious teachings have, throughout the ages, been misused to cause deep pain and offense to those who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex,” the commission said in a statement. “This must change.”