Hugh Jackman is often considered one of the nicest guys around and goes out of his way to support good causes, raise money for campaigns, and generally find ways to help people. With the way 2020 has gone, there’s a lot of people who have been suffering from depression, loneliness and other personal struggles.

To help draw attention to these issues, Jackman, along with Gotcha4Life Founder, Gus Worland, will host a radio special, “Mind Your Mate with Gus & Hugh” that will air on Triple M in Australia and available digitally in the U.S. and U.K.

“Gotcha4Life’s ‘Mind Your Mate’ campaign encourages people to connect on a deeper level with a mate and commit to ‘Mind Your Mate Monday’, a day to check in with each other, talk about problems openly and make sure the other is doing okay. To mark the campaign launch in the U.S., U.K. and Australia, Gus Worland, Gotcha4Life Founder, and best friend of 44 years, Hugh Jackman, will host a radio special – “Mind Your Mate with Gus & Hugh” – airing on Triple M nationwide across Australia and accessed on digital in the U.S. and U.K. (https://www.triplem.com.au/). They will be joined by a collection of celebrity mates to reflect on the challenges of 2020 and its impact on mental health, and the importance of taking an active role in building emotional muscle and resilience. The campaign begins on the shortest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and the longest in Australia. This serves as a metaphor for many people who are feeling that every day is the darkest or longest right now as we navigate the pandemic and head into the holidays where personal struggles, loneliness and depression will continue to be amplified. United States: Sunday, December 20, 2020 – 2-5pm Eastern

Australia: Monday, December 21, 2020, 6-9am AEDT”

See the Instagram post here.

Hugh Jackman Reflects On The Impact Of 2020 & Mental Health On New Radio Special

Together, they will also be joined by many celebrities to reflect on the challenges of 2020 and its impact on mental health and how important is it to actively try to strengthen your emotional muscles.

The radio show will air on Sunday, December 20, 2-5 pm Eastern in the United States, and on Monday, December 21, 6-9 am AEDT in Australia.

Hugh Jackman continues to be a shining light in the entertainment industry, as well as a terrific human being.

What do you think? Will you be tuning into the radio show? Let us know in the comments below.

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit again Daily Soap Dish. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.