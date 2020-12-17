How to Stream ‘The Carrie Diaries’ For Free

For fans who just can’t get enough of Sex in the City’s Carrie Bradshaw, The CW’s The Carrie Diaries offered a fresh look at the legendary show through the eyes of a younger titular character. This prequel follows the adventures of a teenage Bradshaw, trying to establish herself after having moved to New York to start her career. Released in 2013, this show gave fans and new viewers alike more to the story that had concluded with the original show in 2004 and was continued in 2008 and 2010 with two films. Though fans have enjoyed seeing the beginnings of the story of their favorite New York columnist, many were upset to learn in 2019 that Netflix removed the series. Never fear though, check out below to see where The Carrie Diaries can be found streaming for free online.

Why a prequel?

Sex and the City was wrapped up in a pretty tidy ending in its 2010 film of the same name. Fans, however, were after more information about Sarah Jessica Parker’s character of Carrie Bradshaw. Parker’s performance in the original series had been extremely beloved, and creating a prequel to explore her roots seemed like a natural progression.

Based on the book series by Candace Bushnell, who wrote the original Sex and the City book, The Carrie Diaries was intended to explore the character, but also draw a new audience. In line with the younger characters, The CW opted to run the series, capitalizing on their already niche market of teen-centered drama and comedy. The show aired to mixed reviews, and though fans loved it, it never found the footing in ratings that producers expected.

Not enough for the network

The Carrie Diaries received mixed reviews from critics in season one but was incredibly well-received by Sex and the City Fans who felt the show was a fitting successor to the iconic series. Though season two was actually reviewed incredibly well by critics, it may have been too little too late for The CW, who saw a reduction in viewership from the first season.

The show was not renewed for a third season and aired its last episode in January 2014, much to the disappointment of head writer Amy B. Harris, who had big plans on where to take the series. She told E! in a 2014 interview how she planned to introduce the rest of the characters from the original and what her plans for Carrie were. She had known cancellation was a possibility, saying in the interview “I love the last episode of season two knowing Carrie was in NYC on her own with all the wonder and terror that brings. I always knew that final episode, which I hoped was just a season finale, could also be a series finale if it came to an end.”

Where to watch for free

Though fans were dismayed to see the show removed from Netflix in 2019, all hope is not lost. Though The CW let fans down by not renewing this show for a third season, they are making up for it in some small way. Both seasons of The Carrie Diaries are now available on The CW‘s website to stream for free.

Though viewers still hope for new installments to the life of Carrie Bradshaw someday, at least now they can see the whole run of her teenage adventures online. Make yourself a Cosmo and settle in for the show, and find out how the Carrie Bradshaw fans know got her start.