How to find Silver Pegasus in Immortals Fenyx Rising

The Silver Pegasus Laurion chills out in the Clashing Rocks, which is just southeast of the Valley of Eternal Spring (and southwest of War’s Den). To be precise, you can find Laurion in the easternmost portion of the Clashing Rocks’ southernmost island. Look for a large patch of grass kissing the ocean, and you should find Laurion there.

While locating Laurion is an easy task, actually reaching it is the exact opposite. Unless you have your wings and a good supply of stamina, you will have to push through punishingly difficult enemies. Granted, many of these opponents only pose a threat if you challenge them early on, so you could always wait a bit and return when you are stronger.

Since Laurion roosts in a flat plain, you won’t find many ways to hide from the Pegasus and break line of sight. You might want to come back when you unlock the ability to turn invisible to make things easier. Also, be sure you save before you try approaching Laurion. If it runs away, you might need to partake in ye olde practice of save scumming.