How Taylor Swift Inspired Abby Wambach & Glennon Doyle’s Daughter Tish

Tish asked Abby and Glennon if she could take lessons, and they agreed. “She started carrying that guitar to lessons each week. Always a Taylor song in her hand,” Glennon continued. “Asking her teacher: ‘Can we learn this one? Now this one?’ Always, Always Taylor.”

One night, Glennon heard Tish playing a song she didn’t recognize. “I said: ‘I don’t know that Taylor song,'” she wrote. “She said: ‘This one isn’t Taylor.’ I said, ‘Who is it?’ She said: ‘It’s me. It’s my song.'”

Glennon was taken aback by how “beautiful” the song was. “Just a thing that stops a mama’s heart,” she explained. “It was like seeing my daughter’s soul on the outside of her for the first time.”

It looks like Tish is continuing to create her own music, too. “And now, when I go kiss my daughter goodnight, I stand by her door and listen to her playing her own songs,” Glennon shared. “Her own songs. Her own songs. Filling our home. Our home is always filled with Tish’s soul now.”

At the end of her post, Glennon expressed her appreciation for the 10-time Grammy winner. “Taylor Swift: Your art led my daughter to hers. And now we get to see her, like really see her. All the time,” she wrote. “And for that: I will be grateful to you forevermore, @taylorswift.”