How long would it take to beat every video game?

Only the main story of each game was considered as a control; for action games, The Last of Us was considered for this calculation; the main story takes about 15.5 hours to beat. For adventure, Monster Hunter: World was picked, which clocked in at 48.5 hours. For action-adventure, it’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which takes about 50 hours. For role-playing games, as mentioned above, The Witcher 3 was chosen, coming in at 51.5 hours.

For this experiment, the simulation genre’s control was F1 2020, which came out to around 20 hours. For sports games, NHL 20 was chosen, which takes 44.5 hours in solo mode. It should be noted that simulators are harder to accurately calculate, as are sports video games, because there often is not much of a main story — so this is a true approximation.

For strategy games, Fire Emblem: Three Houses was chosen, coming in at 48.5 hours. Last but not least, Baba Is You represents the puzzle genre, which takes about 5 ½ hours to complete.