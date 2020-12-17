How Hulu’s Hardy Boys will surprise old fans

“It’s a new generation of Hardy Boys,” Elliot said of the modernized Hulu series. “And it’s not the same exact story as the books.”

Indeed, while the books — of which there are hundreds, dating back to the 1920s — mainly involve the brothers cracking a different case in each respective volume, Hulu’s Hardy Boys series is more linear, focusing on the mystery surrounding the mother’s death. According to Campbell, the team behind the show “took a new approach to long-form storytelling” when it came to updating the Hardy Boys’ franchise. He added, “We wanted people to be engaged for the long haul.”

That approach meant using the Hardy boys’ bad fortune as a plot twist that forces ordinary kids to become amateur detectives. “We needed to make a choice,” noted Campbell, “and while [the death of the mother] is dark, we wanted to have something that makes it feel like Frank and Joe had no other choice than to become the boys that we know and love from the books.”

Despite the surprising change, the cast feels confident that both old and new fans will be drawn to the updated story.

“The series still caters to old fans, but it’ll also hopefully create new fans,” said Elliot. “After they watch it, they’re going to go back and read the books, and they’re going to go back and watch the 1970s TV show. Our modern spin on things, that darkness and grittiness, adds more depth to The Hardy Boys. It makes it more than just a mystery.”

All 13 episodes of The Hardy Boys season 1 are available now on Hulu.