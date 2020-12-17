How high can Bitcoin go? The bulls say this rally has only just begun

This is the web version of Bull Sheet, a no-nonsense daily newsletter on what’s happening in the markets. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox.

Good morning, Bull Sheeters. There’s incremental—ish—progress on a new stimulus package in Washington, and on a post-Brexit trade deal. That’s providing abundant reason for the bulls to send global stocks and futures higher this morning.

Speaking of bulls… we got perhaps the most bullish call of the year yesterday on Bitcoin. How bullish? Would you believe, in the foreseeable future, a single Bitcoin could be worth several hundred thousand bucks— enough to buy you 1.17647059 Ferrari GTS convertible roadsters? If you want the Stradale Spider, you’ll need a second Bitcoin. (Whether a Ferrari dealer will take your Bitcoin, dear reader, is an entirely different thought experiment.)

Let’s see what’s moving markets (in hard currency terms).

Markets update

Asia

The major Asia indexes are higher in afternoon trading with the Shanghai Composite up 1.1% .

are higher in afternoon trading with the up . The woes of Luckin Coffee continue. The SEC yesterday slapped a $180 million penalty on Nasdaq-delisted Chinese coffee chain after discovering it went to elaborate means to deceive investors and regulators. Luckin’s malfeasance first came to light thanks to some dogged short activists… Serious question: how’s Luckin’s coffee? Any good? Anybody know?

continue. The SEC yesterday slapped a penalty on Chinese coffee chain after discovering it went to elaborate means to deceive investors and regulators. Luckin’s malfeasance first came to light thanks to some dogged short activists… Serious question: how’s Luckin’s coffee? Any good? Anybody know? New Zealand, under Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, has become something of a global model for fighting COVID. The country’s economy has bounced back sharply from pandemic lows, achieving what appears to be a solid V-shaped recovery.

Europe

The,nbsp; European bourses climbed out of the gates with the,nbsp; Stoxx Europe 600 up 0.5% at the open.

climbed out of the gates with the,nbsp; up at the open. The British pound continues to climb on hopes a post-Brexit trade deal . Fishing rights , which amounts to an infinitesimal sliver of trade between the neighbors, is the last big holdup.

continues to climb on hopes a . , which amounts to an infinitesimal sliver of trade between the neighbors, is the last big holdup. Alas, it’s not a fully rosy picture. Nissan is pulling out of a pact to make its new EV, the Ariya, in Britain. The reason: concerns of higher tariffs in a post-Brexit world.

U.S.

U.S. futures,nbsp; point to a solid open this morning. That’s after the S,amp;P 500 and Nasdaq closed higher on Wednesday on, get this, hopes of an imminent stimulus deal, making this perhaps the lengthiest buy-the-rumor trade in stock market history.

point to a solid open this morning. That’s after the and closed higher on Wednesday on, get this, hopes of an imminent stimulus deal, making this perhaps the lengthiest buy-the-rumor trade in stock market history. Shares in Alphabet’s Google and Facebook closed essentially flat yesterday after Texas filed an antitrust lawsuit accusing the search giant of colluding with Facebook to put a chokehold on the online ad market .

. In this everything-goes-up market, here’s an unfathomable misfit of a headline: Online retailer Wish falls in 2020’s worst debut for big U.S. IPO.

Elsewhere

Gold is up, trading around $1,880/ounce .

is up, trading around . The dollar is down.

is down. Crude is cruising, with Brent futures trading above $51.25/barrel .

is cruising, with futures trading above . Bitcoin bulls are lighting fancy cigars with wads of worthless dollar bills this morning. The crypto currency is up an additional 16%, trading, at one point, above $23,000. Next stop? $400,000 (that’s not a typo), says Guggenheim Investment’s Scott Minerd.











Postscript

A programming note: ‘s newsletters will go on hiatus over the next two weeks in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. As such, tomorrow’s edition will be the final Bull Sheet newsletter for 2020.

