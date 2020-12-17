Home Business How fundamentals changed from 2017 By Cointelegraph

How fundamentals changed from 2017 By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2

Same price, different Bitcoin: How fundamentals changed from 2017

As (BTC) keeps hitting new all-time highs past $20,000, its network fundamentals paint a different picture compared to the previous 2017 bull run.

Three years ago, on this very day, Bitcoin reached its first major all-time high of $20,000, recording up to 2,000% gains for that year. Over the course of 2020, Bitcoin enjoyed another price rally pushing its price to new historic highs and crossing $23,500 on Dec. 17 for the first time ever.

Total BTC transaction fees historical chart. Source: Blockchain.com
Bitcoin hash rate historical chart. Source: Blockchain.com
Daily confirmed BTC transactions historical chart. Source: Blockchain.com