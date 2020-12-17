Here’s what’s coming to BritBox in January 2021

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
4


Studios and ITV have revealed what content is coming to BritBox, the company’s British programming-focused streaming service, in January.

BritBox, which costs $8.99 CAD/month (or $89.99 per year), offers access to series like Doctor WhoEmmerdale and Five by Five.

In January, the service will add the following programming:

  • Mum: Season 3 (January 1st)
  • Traces: Season 1 (January 1st)
  • Benidorm: Seasons 6-10 (January 8th)
  • Countryville (January 10th)
  • Unforgiven (January 15th)
  • Red Dwarf: Seasons 1-8 — Remastered (January 26th)

Britbox is available on iOS and Android. 

