Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Friday is shaping up to be a good day to dig out from all that snow, if you haven’t already.

The day will start out partly cloudy with more sun shining through by the afternoon, according to forecasters. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s and winds will be light. There’s also the chance for a few ocean-effect rain or snow showers along the coast.

Dry weather is expected on Saturday.

Watch the forecast by AccuWeather below: