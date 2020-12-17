Here’s What Kareena Kapoor Khan Feels About Working During Pregnancy

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took the internet by storm when she shared pictures of herself from a commercial shoot. The actress was shooting for a brand and flaunting her baby bump. The actress working amidst the pregnancy is not something new. Even in 2016 when she was pregnant for the first time, she was always happy to be on the sets rather than rest it at home.



Speaking to Bombay Times today, the actress says that she is proud about it and in fact, she thinks it’s necessary to work during pregnancy. “There has never been any plan that I have to do this or that. It’s just that I have never been that kind of a person who would sit at home and say, ‘Now I want to put my feet up’. I am doing what I want to do. Working — whether it’s during my pregnancy or post-delivery — has been a point to just say that when has anyone ever said that pregnant women can’t work? In fact, the more active you are, the healthier the baby is and the happier the mother is. After delivery, too, once you feel fit enough, one should do what they feel like doing, and try to balance it out between giving time to the child as well as your work and yourself. I have always been very proud of being a working mother.”





She further even credits her hubby Saif Ali Khan for her healthy-work life during the pregnancy and says that he always understands her. “I think that he does understand in a way, especially when it comes to working women — be it a mother, sister, wife or daughter. He understands and respects working women a lot. He gives us the space to do exactly what we want. I think a happy woman is the one who is doing what she loves the most. I am glad that he understands that, and I believe that it comes from his mother.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan is truly a rockstar, alright.