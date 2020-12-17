Guy Fieri Once Admitted His Son Is Better at Baking Than Him

The holidays are in full swing and for many, that means lots of baking. Celebrity chefs are sharing their favorite cookie, bread, and cake recipes but one who may not be doing much of that is Guy Fieri.

The former host of Guy’s Big Bite, who now runs restaurants and hosts Guy’s Grocery Games as well as Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, once admitted he’s not much of a baker. In fact, the 52-year-old says his son’s baking skills are better than his own.

Guy Fieri’s son, Hunter, ‘really likes to bake’

Guy Fieri and Hunter Fieri attends TAO Group’s Big Game Takeover |

RELATED: Guy Fieri Reveals the 1 Unexpected Kitchen Tool He Takes Camping

Fieri has two children with his longtime wife, Lori., Sons named Hunter and Ryder, they’ve made the occasional public appearance with their celebrity chef dad.

Back in November 2013 while doing a cooking demonstration at the New York City Food and Wine Festival, Fieri told Food Network’s FN Dish his son Hunter loves baking.

Now in college at his alma mater — Fieri attended the University of Nevada, Las Vegas — studying hospitality and interning for Caesars Entertainment, the Triple D host said his son liked to spend time in the kitchen.

“Hunter cooks a lot; he gets into it,” Fieri said. “And he really likes to bake.”

As for the TV host, he confessed to being “the worst” at baking.

“I can’t bake anything. I’m the worst. My cakes always come out flat,” he said.

RELATED: ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’: All the Rules Restaurants Must Follow on Guy Fieri’s Hit Food Network Show

The Food Network star has recipes for cake, pie, and cookies

Just because he once admitted to being “the worst” at baking doesn’t mean Fieri sticks only to cooking. He has a few recipes for cookies, cakes, and other baked goods.

Not the most popular of his dishes, he does have a recipe for Craisy Oatmeal Cookies that averages 4.5 stars. According to Food Network, the recipe calls for baking stapes such as butter, sugar, flour, eggs, and vanilla as well as cranberries and oatmeal to live up to its name. The unusual addition to this batch of cookies is fresh rosemary.

Guy Fieri visits ‘Extra’ in Times Square

| D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra

Then there’s a recipe for an Orange and Olive Oil Cake that has four stars. There’s also a recipe for Buttermilk Biscuits and a decadent Southern Pecan Pie with 40 reviews and five stars.

RELATED: Guy Fieri Finally Speaks Up About the Petition to Rename Columbus, Ohio ‘Flavortown’

Guy Fieri is best known for his savory dishes

The celebrity chef’s admitted baking isn’t where he shines which is why it doesn’t come as much of a surprise that his most popular dishes are savory.

Fieri’s top-rated recipes on Food Network’s website are for hearty meals. The dish that takes the top spot is his Dry Aged Prime Rib Roast. It has 162 reviews and a five-star rating. Coming in second with 132 reviews and four out of five stars is his recipe for Fully Loaded Baked Potato Soup. Finally, in third place is his Dragon’s Breath Chili served with a side of French fries.

Try any of Fieri’s recipes, sweet or savory, and head to Flavortown.

RELATED: Ina Garten Avoids Cooking With These 2 Ingredients When She’s Hosting a Dinner Party