Griquas, Bulls share points as Currie Cup match is cancelled due to Covid-19

The Currie Cup fourth round clash between Griquas and the Bulls scheduled for Kimberley on Saturday has been cancelled in line with Covid-19 protocols.
The
decision was taken on Thursday after players and management from the Bulls returned positive tests for Covid-19.
SA Rugby said in a press statement that the match would be declared a draw, with both teams receiving two log points.
The other matches scheduled for this weekend – Pumas v Cheetahs in Nelspruit on Friday and Lions v Sharks in
Durban on Saturday remain unaffected.
– Compiled by staff
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can
trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to
a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism,
top opinions and a range of features. Journalism
strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.