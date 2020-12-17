Gordon Hayward day-to-day with broken finger

Gordon Hayward’s body might already be betraying him before he officially begins his tenure with the Charlotte Hornets.

According to an official team statement, the 30-year-old, who recently signed a four-year, $120 million contract to join Charlotte, suffered an avulsion fracture of the fifth metacarpal on his shooting hand during Monday’s preseason game versus the Toronto Raptors.

Hayward won’t play in Thursday’s exhibition matchup against the Orlando Magic and is listed as day-to-day. His status for the regular-season opener at the Cleveland Cavaliers set for Dec. 23 is unknown.

Hayward was coming off the first and, to date, only All-Star campaign of his career when he put pen to paper on a deal to join the Boston Celtics in the summer of 2017. He went down to a gruesome leg injury less than six minutes into his Boston tenure, however, and, outside of a handful of what became forgettable moments, never found his prior form through the conclusion of the 2019-20 season.

During the pandemic-related NBA restart held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Hayward suffered a Grade III sprain of his right ankle in Boston’s playoff opener against the Philadelphia 76ers in August and missed a month of action. He returned for the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat, a series Boston lost in six games.