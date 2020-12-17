Google unveils an open source multilingual language model supporting 16 Indian languages to help researchers and students build tech in local languages (Vikas SN/The Economic Times)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Vikas SN / The Economic Times:

Google unveils an open source multilingual language model supporting 16 Indian languages to help researchers and students build tech in local languages  —  Google has unveiled a machine learning tool for Indian languages to help researchers, students, and startups keen on building local language technologies …

