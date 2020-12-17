Vikas SN / The Economic Times:
Google unveils an open source multilingual language model supporting 16 Indian languages to help researchers and students build tech in local languages — Google has unveiled a machine learning tool for Indian languages to help researchers, students, and startups keen on building local language technologies …
Google unveils an open source multilingual language model supporting 16 Indian languages to help researchers and students build tech in local languages (Vikas SN/The Economic Times)
Vikas SN / The Economic Times: