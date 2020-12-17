Google sued by states for abuse of search-market dominance

Article content continued

The Justice Department and 11 Republican state attorneys general sued Google on Oct. 20 in the most significant monopolization case in more than two decades. That case focuses on Google’s agreements with Apple Inc. and other device makers and partners to provide Google search as a default to users.

Never before have so many states and the federal government come together to challenge a company with such power Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller

The Texas-led case focuses on Google’s control over the technology that delivers display ads across the web. It alleges that Google had reached an illegal deal with Facebook Inc. to maintain a chokehold over the lucrative digital advertising market.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said during a virtual press conference Thursday that the new case goes beyond the Justice Department’s complaint. Unlike the U.S. complaint, the states target Google’s conduct in specialized search services, such as Yelp Inc., saying the company cut off competition from those competitors and made it harder for users to access information from them. Weiser said that the states will move to consolidate the suit with the federal case.

“Probably the most comparable case is 20 years ago, the Microsoft case,” Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson told reporters during the press conference. “We’re in a new time, a new era.”

The antitrust case against Microsoft Corp., which began in 1998 and focused on deals to distribute its software and operating systems, helped set the terms for competition in the emerging tech industry.

Antitrust actions against large technology platforms have escalated dramatically in the final weeks of the year. Last week, the Federal Trade Commission and a group of more than 45 states led by New York filed a pair of lawsuits against Facebook alleging the social-media giant thwarted competition to protect its monopoly. The suits sought court orders to unwind Facebook’s acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp.