Giants’ Jason Garrett tests positive for coronavirus; Freddie Kitchens to call plays vs. Browns

The Kitchens is open.

The Giants announced that offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), putting him out of Sunday night’s game vs. the Browns.

This, of course, opens the door for a tremendously intriguing storyline: The Freddie Kitchens Revenge Game.

MORE: NFL picks, predictions for Week 15

Kitchens is currently the tight ends coach for the Giants, his first year with the team after flaming out as head coach for the Browns. Kitchens was the interim OC for the Browns after Hue Jackson’s dismissal in 2018 and was elevated to head coach in 2019.

While Baker Mayfield and the Browns were inviting of Kitchens’ attitude and swagger, their offense didn’t only fail, it sputtered, crashed and burned last season, resulting in a 6-10 record and Kitchens’ firing. Controversies ensued surrounding Kitchens and the Browns, too.

The Giants offense is, in fact, much worse than the Kitchens-led Browns unit in 2019, ranking 31st in scoring, 31st in yards and 23rd in turnovers entering Week 15.

The Giants and Browns have a shared history over the past few years, obviously highlighted by the Odell Beckham Jr. trade in 2018. Beckham, out for the season with a torn ACL, won’t be making an appearance, but other players — such as Jabrill Peppers and Olivier Vernon — will have their chance at revenge alongside Kitchens.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the contract tracing protocol is currently underway; Garrett worked a full, regular day with the Giants earlier in the week.