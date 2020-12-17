Giants CB James Bradberry on reserve/COVID-19 list

The bad news keeps coming for the 5-8 New York Giants ahead of their “Sunday Night Football” clash with the 9-4 Cleveland Browns.

Hours after the Giants confirmed that offensive coordinator Jason Garrett tested positive for the coronavirus and won’t be available for Sunday’s game, the club announced that top cornerback James Bradberry was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after he was deemed a “high-risk close contact.”

“The contact did not occur at the Giants facility and the individual is not a member of the organization,” Big Blue explained.

“Bradberry will remain isolated from the team and continue to participate in meetings remotely. Given the timing of the close contact, Bradberry will miss Sunday night’s game against Cleveland. If he continues to test negatively and has no symptoms, he would come off the reserve list on Monday.”

Bradberry has been a bright spot for the New York defense and leads the team with three interceptions and 17 passes defended.

Additionally, Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones remains a doubt to play against the Browns. The second-year pro missed the 17-12 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 6 because of a right hamstring injury and then suffered a sprained ankle in last Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Former Cleveland QB Colt McCoy will start if Jones isn’t available through the weekend.