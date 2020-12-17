Giannis reportedly interested in Bucks adding Bradley Beal

Now that Giannis Antetokounmpo is committed to the Bucks for the long haul, he is reportedly looking to add some big-name stars to help bring a championship to Milwaukee. And it looks like Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal is at the top of Giannis’ wishlist.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Kevin Arnovitz reported that Giannis sees Beal as a “desirable target” for the Bucks to add. This is hardly surprising, as Beal is among the most highly-coveted players in the league. He is only 27 years old and is one of the league’s elite playmakers, averaging over 30 points and six assists per game last season.

And while the Wizards hope that adding Russell Westbrook will return them to contention status, if they once again find themselves on the outside of the playoff picture, they may decide to trade Beal as they commit to a rebuild.

But the Bucks are hardly alone in potentially coveting Beal, as pretty much every contender has been linked to Beal, including the Lakers, Clippers and Warriors.

Beal has acknowledged that several teams have spoken to the Wizards about potentially trading for him, saying that he’s well-aware that teams have been “putting packages together and trying to see if they can get me.”

For now, Beal appears committed to the Wizards, as he has expressed his desire to stay in Washington for the rest of his career. However, Beal is in the last year of his contract and if he ends up changing his mind, he will certainly be targeted by no shortage of suitors in free agency, including the Bucks.