Get your first look at the Coming to America sequel

The plot of Coming 2 America will find Akeem preparing to ascend to the throne of Zamunda when he learns that he fathered a son (Fowler) with a New Yorker (Jones) during his time in Queens in the late ’80s. Thus, he travels back to America to groom his long-lost son to be the crown prince.

“He has three daughters with Lisa [Headley] and now there’s this blended family that is happening,” director Brewer told Entertainment Weekly. “Prince Akeem now needs to be a king and have children of his own and find out how to rule his kingdom with these old laws. He’s got some problems he’s got to figure out and he’s got a little bit more depth in this particular one.”

The photos reveal that in addition to returning as Akeem and Semmi, Murphy and Hall will also reprise their roles as cantankerous barbers Clarence and Morris. It looks like Murphy will also once again be playing the barbershop’s Jewish patron Saul, who can be seen laughing with Clarence in the photo above.