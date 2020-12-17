George Clooney warned Ben Affleck to not play Batman

In a December 16, 2020 interview with Howard Stern, George Clooney talked about his experience of playing Batman. Stern pointed out that Clooney is often the type of person who gets calls asking for advice because he’s been both an actor and a director. Clooney agreed, saying that he’s also been on both sides of being a flop and a huge success in his career.

Of course, Clooney pointed out that Affleck “didn’t listen and ended up doing a great job.” Clooney was quick to qualify that he “was wrong” but stood by his most important assertion: “Just don’t have nipples on the suit.” A cursory Google search will confirm that, while Affleck’s Batman suit does have pectorals, they are, blissfully, nipple-free.

It’s interesting to hear Clooney talk about his time as Batman. “It’s so bad that it actually hurts to watch,” he said, pointing out that he and co-star Arnold Schwarzenegger (who played Mr. Freeze) never even met on set.

According to Clooney, in hindsight everybody involved knows how bad Batman & Robin is. “Akiva Goldsman, who’s won the Oscar for writing since then, he wrote the screenplay, it’s a terrible screenplay — he’ll tell you,” said Clooney, adding, “I’m terrible in it and I’ll tell you.” And, yes, Clooney also specifically said that the late, great director, Joel Schumacher, would concede that the film “didn’t work.”

“We all wiffed on that one,” concluded Clooney. Thankfully, for Ben Affleck, the latter’s take on Batman remains so beloved by DCEU fans that Zack Snyder brought the actor back one more time to reprise his role in the forthcoming Snyder cut of Justice League.