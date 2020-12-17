George Clooney Reacts To Tom Cruise’s Angry Covid-19 Rant!

Tom Cruise has a friend in George Clooney. The Hollywood actor came to Tom’s defense after the media got a hold of a leaked audio of the Mission: Impossible actor scolding crew members for not following Covid-19 protocol while on set of their new film. Here’s what you need to know.

According to the Sun, Cruise has been all over Europe during the pandemic and has called the set of his film the “gold standard” of shooting. Apparently, two crew members were seen not adhering to social distancing guidelines when the actor started his outburst. “They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us,” he scolded. “We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf—ers. That’s it. No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f—ing homes because our industry is shut down.”

George Clooney Defends Tom Cruise’s Covid-19 Rant, Says He Did Not Overreact

“We are not shutting this f—ing movie down. Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re f—ing gone,” he continued.

George Clooney was asked about Tom’s outburst during an interview with Howard Stern on Wednesday. George made it clear that Tom didn’t react because he says this kind of behavior on sets “is a problem.”

“I have a friend who’s an AD [assistant director] on another TV show who just had the almost exact same thing happen, with not quite as far-out a response,” Clooney said.

He added, “You’re in a position of power and it’s tricky. You do have a responsibility for everybody else and he’s absolutely right about that. If the production goes down, a lot of people lose their jobs. People have to understand that and have to be responsible. It’s just not my style to, you know, to take everybody to task that way.”

Clooney went on to say that he doesn’t believe he would have reacted the same way as Tom Cruise, but said that “everybody has their own style.”

“The people who were on that shoot will tell us more about it,” Clooney said. “I understand why he did it. He’s not wrong at all about that… I don’t know that I would have done it quite that personally.”

So far Tom Cruise himself has not made any further comments.

