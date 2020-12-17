George Clooney On Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible Rant

Even though Clooney would have taken a different approach, he agrees with Cruise about the consequences of any COVID-19 safety protocol violation. “You’re in a position of power and it’s tricky, right?,” he explained. “You do have a responsibility for everybody else and he’s absolutely right about that. And, you know, if the production goes down, a lot of people lose their jobs. People have to understand that and have to be responsible.”



