George Clooney Curses Out Anti-Maskers

WENN

George Clooney has urged people to wear a mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Midnight Sky” filmmaker is asking everyone to wear a face covering, as per current recommendations from the World Health Organisation, to “save another 60,000 lives.”

Speaking on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show“, he said, “This thought where everybody is like, ‘Well, it’s my freedom.’ It’s like, that’s not how this s**t works, d******.”

“Your freedom is this: You’re free to smoke until your lungs turn black, but you can’t do it on the bus. And you’re free to drink until your liver comes out your ass, but you can’t drink and then get behind the wheel of a car. Put on a f***ing mask and we’ll get through this,” urged the “Ocean’s Eleven” star. “We’ve got vaccines coming – let’s save another 60,000 lives before the vaccines.”

George Clooney and his family had to be extra careful during pandemic as he’s worried about his asthmatic son. “My son has asthma,” the actor, 59, previously said. “They say it’s not so bad on young people. But do we know that? We don’t know anything about the long term of this yet.”

He even had to turn down a movie role to make sure he didn’t bring COVID-19 home and infect his little boy. “It’s not like I can just go taking any chances,” he explained. “I had to drop out of the Soderbergh film that he was shooting because of that, which was a bummer because it’s a great part. It looks like I would have gotten to work with Don Cheadle and everybody again. It really looked like fun.”

Meanwhile, Judge Judy, real name Judith Sheindlin, recently confronted a man without a face covering at a hair salon. “I did my own Judge Judy on him,” the 78-year-old TV star said, “and he came back to where I was putting my hat on, with his mask on, and apologized.”

“I walked up to him and he looked at me and smiled,” she recalled. “I was wearing my mask with my smock on and my hair was dripping wet. I said to him, ‘Do you like Judge Judy?’ He said, ‘Oh yes,’ and I said, ‘Not after today,’ and I proceeded to lace into him about respecting other people and how other people are minding you by wearing a mask.”

“I said to him, ‘You must be some kind of narcissist or there’s something that I don’t see that makes you unique and special.’ ”