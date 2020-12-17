Garrett tests positive for COVID-19, Kitchens to call plays vs. Browns

New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett tested positive for COVID-19, making him unavailable for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. Tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens will take over offensive play-calling for the team, making it a bit of a revenge game for the former Browns head coach.

Before joining the Giants, Kitchens spent two years with the Browns, starting out as the team’s running backs coach in 2018. After Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley were fired midseason, Kitchens was promoted to offensive coordinator for Cleveland. After the season, the Browns named him their next head coach due to his perceived role in quarterback Baker Mayfield’s successful rookie season.

Kitchens lasted only one season as the Browns’ head coach, getting fired after leading the team to an underwhelming 6-10 record and Mayfield experiencing a regression in his second season. Kitchens claims to harbor no ill will towards the Browns despite being let go, saying that he “couldn’t be happier for the fans of Cleveland” as the Browns appear to be headed to the playoffs for the first time since 2002.

After his time with the Browns ended, Kitchens was then hired as tight end coach for the Giants in January. Head coach Joe Judge helped bring Kitchens to New York, as the two worked together at Mississippi State and became friends during their time there. Garrett is also in his first season with the Giants, having been fired as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys after a decade coaching the team.