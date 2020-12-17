Gal Gadot Kept The Wonder Woman 1984 Helmet

“It’s a symbol of strength, of legacy, of hope.”
After waiting for what has felt like an eternity, Wonder Woman 1984 is finally just around the corner.
Until now, all we could do was dissect the trailer a million times and wonder how the heck Steve Trevor is in this movie.
The movie won’t be out for another week, but that didn’t stop Diana Prince herself, Gal Gadot, from sharing what she took with her from the set.
“I don’t usually have movie memorabilia lying around my house, but this one is so special for me I just had to put it on display,” she shared on Instagram, alongside this picture of the helmet she wears in the movie.
“I won’t spoil it for you but it’s a symbol of strength, of legacy, of hope, [and] I love having it with me to remind me of all that.”
First of all, this looks dope. The helmet already looked cool in the trailer, but up close and in good lighting? Majestic.
For more than a year, people have been looking forward to seeing the armor in action, and many fans believe it’s inspired by the Golden Eagle Armor from the Wonder Woman comic books.
Gal says she doesn’t want to spoil anything, which implies that the armor itself is pretty important to the movie.
Honestly though, I kinda wish she would spoil something because now I just have more questions!
Where did she get the armor? Is it Amazonian armor? If so, how’d she get it, since she doesn’t live on Themiscyra anymore? Why does Wonder Woman — who is very, very strong, practically indestructible — need heavy armor to begin with?
Unfortunately, I have no answers, sigh. But thankfully, we can can all get some when Wonder Woman 1984 hits HBO Max on Christmas Day!
