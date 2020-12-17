Funny Mariah Carey Christmas Ornament

My, what beautiful eyes she has.
Mariah Carey is le queen of Christmas, so it’s only appropriate to have her on your Christmas tree.
Obviously, Kyle Blaine’s husband knew this, and that’s why he got this ornament.
An ornament SO perfect it shouldn’t exist.
Like, truly IDK if it should exist?
But also, I’m glad it does.
Because it’s perfect in its own special way.
What really makes me happy is Mariah Carey’s response to seeing the ornament. I guess she wasn’t happy with how she was represented??????????
Anyway, I love it, and want one even though I’m Jewish and don’t have a Christmas tree.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!