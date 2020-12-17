Frank Ragnow suffered fractured throat vs. Packers

Leave it to the Detroit Lions to provide the NFL community with the most unique injury, to date, of a season unlike any other.

As described by ESPN’s Michael Rothstein and Kevin Patra of NFL.com, Detroit starting center Frank Ragnow suffered a fractured throat at some point of last Sunday’s 31-24 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

The injury likely caused by some blunt trauma to the area left Ragnow unable to complete line calls and verbally assist quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Chase Daniel during the game and, understandably, has the big man’s status for this Sunday’s matchup against the Tennessee Titans up in the air.

Remarkably, Ragnow, the 20th pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, didn’t miss a snap after experiencing the injury and also didn’t surrender a sack or QB pressure against Green Bay.

Detroit enters the weekend at 5-8 and still has a (very) outside chance of sneaking into the final NFC postseason spot, so Ragnow will probably want to play if he’s cleared. His inability to reliably communicate could make him a spectator, though, especially if Daniel has to start ahead of Stafford.

Stafford’s availability for Sunday remains unclear as he continues to recover from the injured ribs that sidelined him last Sunday afternoon.