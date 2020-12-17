Florida postpones three more games as Johnson recovers

As star Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson continues to recover from the scariest scene of the college basketball season held amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Florida announced on Thursday that it’s postponing three more games.

“Keyontae Johnson continues to show truly encouraging signs of progress as he undergoes tests and further evaluation at UF Health,” Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin explained in the prepared statement. “He and his family have again expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of love, prayers and well-wishes.”

On Tuesday, Johnson’s parents said that the junior was stable, breathing on his own and had FaceTimed his team. An All-SEC selection as a sophomore, Johnson collapsed to the court in the first half of last Saturday’s game against the Florida State Seminoles and was rushed to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital before he was transported to Gainesville.

Florida had already postponed Wednesday’s contest against the North Florida Ospreys and has now also scrapped Saturday’s matchup against the Florida Atlantic Owls, Sunday’s game versus the Florida A,amp;M Rattlers and Tuesday’s showdown with the James Madison Dukes.

The Gators remain scheduled to play against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Dec. 30.