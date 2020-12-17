Florida Leads WCGA Preseason Poll

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1

2 hours ago
SEC Staff

Photo: Florida Athletics

Florida is the preseason favorite in the 2021 Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) Preseason Poll.

All eight teams from the Southeastern Conference are ranked in the Top 20. Florida earned 16 first-place votes and 1,167 points to claim the top spot. LSU is ranked third with 1,076 points, while Alabama is sixth with 944 points. Georgia came in 10th place with 847 points, followed by Kentucky (12th – 773), Auburn (14th – 707), Arkansas (15th – 678) and Missouri (16th – 678).

The 2021 SEC gymnastics season is set to begin on Friday, January 8 with a conference-only format. The 2021 SEC Gymnastics Championship is scheduled for Saturday, March 20 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, La.

2021 WCGA Preseason Poll

RankTeam (First-Place Votes)Total
1.Florida (16)1167
2.Oklahoma (16)1152
3.LSU1076
4.Utah1073
5.Michigan1060
6.Alabama944
7.UCLA943
8.California919
Denver (1)919
10.Georgia847
11.Minnesota834
12.Kentucky773
13.Oregon State746
14.Auburn707
15.Arkansas678
16.Missouri638
17.BYU628
18.Iowa State573
19.Washington572
20.Nebraska569

