Fiji under curfew as powerful storm makes landfall

Fiji’s government ordered a nationwide curfew today, including a ban on public transportation, with a potentially devastating cyclone expected to unleash powerful winds and flooding on the island nation within the next day.

Tropical Cyclone Yasa made landfall in Fiji this afternoon, slamming into the island of Vanua Levu packing winds of 240km/h equivalent to a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Scale.

This is the second this year the Fiji archipelago has had a direct landfall from a major tropical cyclone.

This satellite image released by NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS) shows Cyclone Yasa. (NASA via AP) (NASA via AP)

Local officials have warned the potential effect of the storm could be devastating.

The country ordered a 14-hour nationwide curfew from 4pm local with people living in low-lying areas urged to move to higher ground before nightfall, Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said in a video posted to Facebook.

“The impact for this super storm is more or less the entire country,” Mr Bainimarama said in the video.

The United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warns that even well built homes could face “severe damage” as a result of winds more than 200km/h, while trees and power poles could be downed, bringing more destruction and disruption.

Yasa would “easily surpass” the strength of 2016’s Cyclone Winston, Mr Bainimarama said, referring to the Southern Hemisphere’s most intense tropical storm on record, which killed more than 40 Fijians and left tens of thousands of people homeless.

More than 850,000 Fijians, or 95 per cent of the population, live in the direct path of Yasa, Mr Bainimarama said, adding that weather forecasts anticipated flash flooding and “severe coastal inundation” that included waves up to 10 metres high.

Police are enforcing a ban on public transport, said the country’s National Disaster Management Office, which added that the country had declared a “state of natural disaster” that gives law enforcement authorities increased powers.

By 8pm this evening, the centre of Yasa was forecast to be 100km east of the village of Yasawa-i-Rara and potentially over Fiji’s fifth-most populous province of Bua, home to 15,000 people, the office said.

A house is shuttered in the preparation for cyclone Yasa in the Tamavua neighbourhood of Suva, Fiji (AP Photo/Aileen Torres-Bennett)

Strong cyclones have become increasingly common in the Pacific in recent years, something Mr Bainimarama has put down to climate change.

Earlier this year, he said that global warming was the cause of worsening wildfires in Australia as well as heavier storms in the Pacific.

