Fido unveils Boxing Week deals on data plans and devices

Rogers’ flanker brand Fido has officially launched its Boxing Week deals on phones and data plans.
The carrier is offering a $45/4GB plan when you activate or upgrade your phone. Quebec residents can get a $45/5GB plan.
Customers can shop online and save $145 when you activate or upgrade with select smartphones and plans with the Fido Payment Program. You’ll get a $100 bill credit and the carrier will waive the $45 setup service fee.
The carrier also notes that “every Fido Data, Talk & Text plan comes with sweet treats like five extra hours of data per month that you can activate whenever you need.”
Here’s an overview of some other deals you can get:
- iPhone 11 for $0 down at $30 per month with financing
- LG Velvet for $0 down at $15 per month with financing
- Samsung S20 FE for $0 down at $30 per month with financing
Customers can also get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A for $0 down, 0 percent interest with the Fido Payment Program on a $10/4GB plan.
You can find a full list of Fido’s Boxing Week deals here.