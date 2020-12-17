Fetty Wap Says He Fell Off Because Of ‘Bad Business’

Fetty Wap remained fairly quiet musically in 2020.

A social media fan asked the rapper how he fell off, and Fetty responded with a very honest answer.

“Bad business managers… greed and selfishness… but it’s almost over,” he wrote. “I got rid of all that goofy sh*t around me. Now I can focus on the music .. and I’m goin tf up just watch.”

Earlier this week, the rapper took to social media to throw down the gauntlet to other singer/rappers.

“Read this and laugh all y’all want n*ggas know I’m gifted,” Fetty wrote. “Can’t deny greatness to long and I’m puttin the pressure on this time .. Melodically Who’s better than Fetty …. I’ll wait.” He topped off his note with a crown emoji.

Unfortunately for Fetty, many of his followers were happy to respond to the post, letting them know who they feel is better. Canadian rapper Drake topped the list. Other mentions included Lil Durk, Ja Rule, Lil Baby, The-Dream and others.