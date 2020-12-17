Fessy Shafaat Reveals Who He Would’ve Picked as a Partner if Given a Choice

During the premiere of The Challenge 36: Double Agents, the players learned they would compete in pairs following their first daily mission. Aneesa Ferreira quickly snatched up Fessy Shafaat, who seemingly didn’t want to be her partner. Following the episode, the returning finalist revealed who he would’ve chosen if given a choice.

Fessy Shafaat returned for his second stint on ‘The Challenge 36’

After placing 9th in Big Brother 20 and a short-lived American Ninja Warrior appearance, Florida-based former Division 1 football player Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat made his debut on The Challenge 35: Total Madness.

He aligned with other BB competitors and remained safe for most of the competition, despite presenting himself as a physical threat.

Fessy earned his ticket to the finals by defeating three-time champ Jordan Wiseley in the Pole Wrestle elimination and won a couple of daily missions toward the end to keep himself safe.

The former football player ended up finishing fourth and went home without any money. Fessy returned for the following season, Double Agents, seeking his first win.

Fessy chosen first as a partner for ‘The Challenge’

In the premiere episode, the players had to face off in a daily mission immediately. Fessy and Aneesa Ferreira won their respective heats, with the latter finishing first overall.

As a result, Aneesa also received the power to choose her partner. She selected an initially reluctant Fessy, and then the rest of the competitors partnered into male-female duos.

Afterward, the players gathered to figure out which team they wanted to compromise or send into elimination. Fessy and Aneesa, also equipped with the knowledge of who each agent voted for, then selected another pair to face the compromised team.

The majority of the competitors chose to send former winning duo CT Tamburello and Ashley Mitchell to go against the team Fessy and Aneesa voted for, Wes Bergmann and Natalie Anderson. However, their plan to blindside CT backfired as it ended up being a girls’ elimination that sent Ashley packing first.

Fessy reveals he would’ve picked Tori Deal if given the choice

Following the episode, Fessy went live on Instagram to discuss the premiere. When asked who he would’ve picked as a partner if Aneesa didn’t initially select him, Fessy first pointed out that he considered BB20 co-star and ally Kaycee Clark.

The former football star explained they work closely together in the game and noted she made it to the finals last season. He also claimed he wouldn’t have wanted to team up with Kam Williams because he didn’t “know much” about her and thought their personalities could have clashed.

Additionally, Fessy acknowledged Olympian rookie LoLo Jones’ physical prowess but wasn’t sure how she would adapt to The Challenge. Therefore, he revealed he would have chosen the two-time finalist Tori Deal.

The former football player explained her Hall Brawl performance against reigning champ Jenny West in War of the Worlds 2 “opened my eyes” to her ability as Jenny beat everyone in the finals last season. He also noted he believes Tori has the “it factor” and “the itch to win.” Tori is currently partnered with three-time finalist Cory Wharton.

