Fans React To Bombshell Monique Samuels Dropped on Gizelle Bryant Regarding Jamal’s Alleged Mistress

Before The Real Housewives of Potomac season 5 aired, Gizelle Bryant announced her reconciliation with her ex-husband, Jamal. However, rumors began swirling that they faked it for a storyline. During the season 5 reunion, Monique Samuels, who felt Bryant perpetuated “nasty” stories about her family, pulled out a receipt-filled binder and dropped a bombshell that shocked the viewers and cast members. Fans instantly took to social media to share their immediate reactions to the unforgettable moment.

Many fans believe Gizelle Bryant is faking her relationship

Toward the end of The Real Housewives of Potomac season 4, Gizelle Bryant permanently ended her on-again-off-again relationship with former NBA player Sherman Douglas after failing to turn up as her date for Candiace Dillard’s wedding.

Although she previously noted she would never entertain another relationship with her ex-husband and father of her three children, Jamal, the two rekindled prior to the season 4 reunion.

Before the next season began, rumors swirled that they faked their relationship for a storyline and the couple’s interactions during season 5 seemingly confirmed it.

Jamal, a pastor in Georgia, rarely filmed with the ladies, causing Karen Huger to believe he “lived” in the phone. Additionally, their kids and Bryant’s father aren’t fond of the rekindled romance.

Monique Samuels drops bombshell regarding Gizelle and Jamal Bryant at ‘RHOP’ reunion part 1

During the first part of the RHOP reunion, Huger called out Bryant and asked if she and Jamal “had an arrangement” to save her job by faking a relationship. She also questioned if he recently had another baby with someone else while they were allegedly dating.

However, Bryant ignored the Grand Dame and deferred to executive producer and host Andy Cohen for the next question. Samuels then opened her receipt-filled binder to Bryant’s tab and read screenshots of text messages aloud that were allegedly exchanged between Jamal and his mistress.

Is that his number? I don’t spread rumors I spread facts. You want to spread lies about me? I’ll spread the truth about you FRAUD! #rhop — Monique Samuels (@iammrssamuels) December 14, 2020

The OG housewife admitted the number attached to the messages belonged to her boyfriend but refused to further acknowledge the situation.

Fans react to the bombshell and Samuels’ receipt-filled binder

While some fans, and other housewives, including Robyn Dixon and Candiace Dillard, thought Samuels went too far, she claimed she had to “go hard” because she feels Bryant continually speaks negatively about other relationships.

A Twitter user agreed with Samuels as they believe the OG housewife “has been jealous” of the podcast host since she first joined the cast. Someone else thinks Samuels had a “right” to call out Bryant for the way she treated her.

Another fan called the bombshell “karma” from the drama Bryant has created in earlier seasons when it comes to her co-stars’ relationships. One RHOP viewer noted they thought the housewives should have expected Samuels to not “show them any mercy” because they ostracized her during the season.

On the other hand, one fan believes this is Bryant’s second relationship that Samuels has attempted to ruin and should be called out on it. Bryant has yet to respond to the situation. The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9/8 Central on Bravo.