Facebook hits back at Apple with a second full-page newspaper ad today, says upcoming iOS changes will "change the internet as we know it – for the worse,quot; (Tom Warren/The Verge)

Tom Warren / The Verge:
Facebook hits back at Apple with a second full-page newspaper ad today, says upcoming iOS changes will “change the internet as we know it – for the worse,rdquo; — Facebook isn’t done criticizing Apple just yet,nbsp; — Facebook is stepping up its campaign against Apple’s privacy changes with a second full-page newspaper ad today.
Facebook hits back at Apple with a second full-page newspaper ad today, says upcoming iOS changes will "change the internet as we know it – for the worse"
