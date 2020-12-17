Facebook hits back at Apple with a second full-page newspaper ad today, says upcoming iOS changes will "change the internet as we know it – for the worse,quot; (Tom Warren/The Verge)

Tom Warren / The Verge:

Facebook hits back at Apple with a second full-page newspaper ad today, says upcoming iOS changes will “change the internet as we know it – for the worse,rdquo;  —  Facebook isn’t done criticizing Apple just yet,nbsp; —  Facebook is stepping up its campaign against Apple’s privacy changes with a second full-page newspaper ad today.

