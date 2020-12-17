Ex-Houston Police Captain Arrested for Pointing Gun At Man Alleged Voter Fraud ‘Mastermind’

The Trumpers are still refusing to accept defeat, and in Texas, a former police captain was arrested after he pointed a gun at a man he believed to be a “voter fraud mastermind.”

According to CNN, 63-year-old Mark Anthony Aguirre was paid more than $250,000 by a Houston-based private citizens group investigating unsubstantiated 2020 election fraud claims, prosecutors said.

In October, Aguirre asked a lieutenant with the Texas Attorney General’s Office to conduct a traffic stop to help with his investigation. They turned him down so he vowed to “make a citizen’s arrest,.”

Three days later, he allegedly ran his SUV into the back of a man’s truck and pointed a gun at the man when he left his vehicle. It is alleged that he then forced him to the ground and put his knee on the man’s back.

Aguirre told cops when they arrived that he suspected there were 750,000 fraudulent ballots inside the truck and that the man was “the mastermind of a giant (voter) fraud,” the news states.

The man was an innocent air conditioning repairman.

Aguirre was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, prosecutors said. He posted $30,000 bond on Tuesday.