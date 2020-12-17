Thomas P. Bossert / New York Times:
Ex-Homeland Security Adviser: the magnitude of the Solarwinds breach is hard to overstate and the remediation effort alone will be staggering — The magnitude of this national security breach is hard to overstate. — Mr. Bossert was the homeland security adviser to President Trump …
Ex-Homeland Security Adviser: the magnitude of the Solarwinds breach is hard to overstate and the remediation effort alone will be staggering (Thomas P. Bossert/New York Times)
Thomas P. Bossert / New York Times: