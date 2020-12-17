Everything Coming To Netflix In January 2021, Cobra Kai & More!

Netflix is going to have a big month in January with the release of the highly anticipated third season of ‘Cobra Kai’. However, there’s a lot more to look forward to than just that show! With new releases like ‘Pieces of a Woman’, and ‘Outside the Wire’, you’ll have plenty to watch in the first month of 2021.

Netflix just released its schedule for the new month in a video that you can watch below, of course, if you don’t want to sit through the eight-minute video, view the full list below!

Cobra Kai: Season 3

Pieces of a Woman

Fate: The Winx Saga

The White Tiger

Penguin Bloom

The Dig

The Magicians: Season 5

Disenchantment: Part 3

History of Swear Words

Call my Agent!: Season 4

Bonding: Season 2

17 Again

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints

The Minimalists: Less Is Now

Surviving Death

Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy

Dream Home Makeover: Season 2

Headspace Guide to Meditation

Blown Away: Season 2

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 2

Gabby’s Dollhouse

Carmen Sandiego: Season 4

Hello Ninja: Season 4

Finding ‘Ohana

The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2

Outside The Wire

There’s a lot on this list to look forward to and Netflix is continuing its reign as an excellent content provider. Every week it seems we get new trailers for series and films, as well as adaptations that actually do the source material justice.

Mix their originals, adaptations, films, and series and you have a winning combination. Though, it looks like January will be overshadowed by the third season of ‘Cobra Kai’, no offense to these other projects. Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) are about to team up to fight back against the new Cobra Kai being led by John Kreese (Martin Kove).

We can’t wait to see what Netflix produces next. Hopefully, we will see a new trailer for ‘Stranger Things’ or ‘The Umbrella Academy’ soon!

What do you think? What are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below.

