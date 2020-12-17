Eve 5 is now available in the App Store with Apple Silicon support for managing your smart home on a Mac

Eve makes a number of really popular HomeKit accessories, including the Eve Energy and Eve Strip. Many people don’t realize that their Eve app is one of the best ways to manage a HomeKit environment as well. A just-released version 5 makes it an even more robust application by adding Mac support for the Eve app.

In this new version, Apple Silicon Macs now have an optimized version of the Eve app in order to better manage your smart home environment from your desktop or laptop. The app is now better optimized for iOS 14 and Apple’s latest iPhones.

Apple has recently added new “Privacy Labels,” and Eve does not harvest your personal data, and your data will never be analyzed or used for tracking purposes.

Version 5 also adds some new features for existing Eve products.

Version 5 of the Eve app with support for the Mac is now available as a free download on the App Store. If you already have the app, all you need to do is update to the latest version.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: