EU extends economic sanctions on Russia for another six months By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5

© . Brexit talks take place at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels

BRUSSELS () – The European Union prolonged on Thursday its economic sanctions on Russia for its intervention in Ukraine by another six months, the bloc’s council of governments said in a statement.

The EU hit Russia’s energy, financial and arms sectors over Moscow’s role in the conflict in Ukraine, and prolonged them repeatedly as the Kremlin vows not to return the Crimea peninsula to Kyiv and a frozen conflict has taken hold in Ukraine’s east.

The sanctions will be formally prolonged until July 31, 2021, with leaders considering the next rollover in June.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR