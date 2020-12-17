Ethereum’s 6 biggest accomplishments of 2020 (and 5 disappointing moments) By Cointelegraph

Ethereum’s 6 biggest accomplishments of 2020 (and 5 disappointing moments)
The year 2020 has been nothing short of spectacular for . Between Ethereum 2.0 and the quest for scalability, the decentralized finance explosion, and the successes of interoperability and money settlement — just to name a few — the richness of narratives underpinning Ethereum has arguably surpassed itself. Whereas Bitcoin is the reliable, stoic uncle, Ethereum can be described as the maverick cousin of the crypto world.
But of course, a volatile environment hits hard both ways. Peaks of excitement and success almost need to be counterbalanced by troughs of disappointment and failure.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.